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Transparency4Safety: Stop & Re-Evaluate mRNA vaccines
Czech and Slovak Professors Join Transparency4Safety with an Open Letter Calling for a Re-examination of the mRNA Technology
Following a Bratislava expert conference on vaccine safety in May 2026, nine experts submit an evidence-based call to EMA for unredaction and…
Jun 17
•
Dr. Silvia Behrendt
2
Chemistry Professors Call for Transparency: Letter with Evidence about Safety Concerns sent to the EMA under the T4S Initiative
Professors of Chemistry and Physics provided to the EMA an 'overriding public interest' evidence report which substantiates the core claim of the T4S to…
Jun 8
4
3
3
May 2026
Call for action to all EU citizens concerned about the safety of mRNA vaccines, requiring transparency from EMA and independent scientific…
Call for action to all concerned EU citizens about mRNA vaccines for transparency and scientific re-evaluation
May 20
•
Dr. Silvia Behrendt
25
4
April 2026
EU Citizens Unite against EMA’s Final Response and Answer the Meeting Offer with Conditions
Expanded Transparency4Safety Initiative against EMA
Apr 15
•
Dr. Silvia Behrendt
5
1
© 2026 Dr. Silvia Behrendt
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