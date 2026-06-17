Independent Experts Bring New Evidence to EMA Under the Transparency4Safety Initiative

Questions regarding mRNA technology that the EMA considers scientifically settled are increasingly being re-examined by independent and renowned scientists across Europe who are joining the T4S Initiative to advocate for a suspension and re-evaluation of the technology in the interest of drug safety.

In a new open letter to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), a group of nine distinguished professors, physicians and researchers from Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Austria submitted an open letter to Emer Cooke, Executive Director of the EMA, dated June 8th, 2026.

The open letter was submitted on behalf of the Transparency4Safety Initiative in Slovakia and the Czech Republic as an “overriding public interest report”. It presents matters of overriding public interest and requests unredacted access to relevant Common Technical Dossier modules, supporting regulatory documentation and an urgent scientific meeting with the respective competent committees. Moreover, the letter calls upon the EMA to initiate a procedure to stop all mRNA authorisations.

The letter is signed by Prof. MUDr. Viliam Fischer, CSc., FICS, Bratislava; Prof. MUDr. Štefan Hrušovský, CSc., Bratislava; Prof. RNDr. Jaroslav Turánek, CSc., DSc., Brno; MUDr. Peter Lipták, Bratislava; RNDr. Tomáš Fürst, PhD., Olomouc; MUDr. Martin Jančuška, Vienna; Prof. MUDr. Jan Žaloudík, CSc., Brno; MUDr. Margaréta Černáková, Bratislava; and MUDr. Soňa Peková, PhD., Hradec Králové.

The message to EMA and its committees is clear: scientific concerns supported by evidence cannot be dismissed through redactions justified as commercial confidentiality but require access to the underlying regulatory data.

The open letter is a formal appeal grounded in EU law, scientific accountability and the precautionary principle. The undersigned experts expressly reiterate and individualise the original Transparency4Safety requests under Regulation (EC) No 1049/2001. They invoke their rights under EU law, including Article 15 TFEU, Article 42 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union and the precautionary principle.

The conference addressed issues including vaccine quality, batch variability, pharmacovigilance, access to regulatory and vaccination data, and the need for independent scientific reassessment. These conclusions are now being placed before EMA as part of the evidence base supporting the request for transparency and regulatory review.

The conference conclusions addressed unresolved questions concerning vaccine quality, batch variability, pharmacovigilance, access to regulatory and vaccination data, and the need for independent scientific reassessment. The follow-up letter to the EMA broadens the European dimension of our initiative by bringing the knowledge from Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Austria to the EMA. Their request is lawful and scientifically focused: EMA should acknowledge receipt, process the requests under Regulation 1049/2001, consider the overriding public interest arguments and arrange a timely scientific dialogue with the relevant EMA committees.

At the heart of the letter is a simple democratic and scientific principle. Where medicinal products have been administered to large populations, and where serious questions remain about quality, batch consistency, pharmacovigilance and access to regulatory data, the evidence must be open to independent review. Potential harms to human health must prevail over alleged commercially confidential secrets of pharmaceutical companies.

The independent experts ask EMA for transparency to guarantee drug safety and to allow re-evaluation. All experts remain available to present their findings and participate in any scientific or regulatory meeting deemed appropriate by the EMA.

This new call upon the EMA to enable scientific re-evaluation and to urge the European Commission to stop the market authorisation takes our T4S Initiative one step further, moving the debate from reassurance to verification, from redaction to disclosure, and from unresolved questions to accountable scientific review.

The call to EMA is now increasingly difficult to ignore: acknowledge the submissions, unredact the regulatory data, convene the scientific dialogue and allow independent experts to examine the full mRNA-CTD files. If regulatory decisions are intransparent, and if evidence-based safety concerns remain unresolved, EMA and its competent committees have a duty to take immediate regulatory action and stop the mRNA authorisations for a serious independent re-evaluation.

If the concerns raised by the experts prove to be well founded, the precautionary principle obliges regulators and public authorities to act without delay to prevent further exposure to potentially harmful products and to protect public health. Where credible safety signals remain unresolved, transparency is a regulatory and ethical necessity.

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