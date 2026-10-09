Transparency4Safety Conference in Strasbourg — Join Us on 21 October 2026

An international conference about a call for action to EMA for full transparency, independent scientific reassessment and the safety of mRNA medicines.

On 21 October 2026, the Foundation Patriots for Europe in cooperation with the Transparency4Safety Initiative (T4SI) will bring together scientists, medical professionals and legal experts from across Europe and beyond, alongside Members of the European Parliament, for a conference in Strasbourg.

Scientists will present and discuss their independent findings on mRNA medicines authorised for widespread prophylactic use, examining the implications for safety assessment and regulatory responsibility as well as already submitted overriding public interest reports to the EMA.

The purpose of the conference is to make the regulatory evidence transparent for an independent reassessment of the mRNA market authorisations and stop them until safe administration can be ensured.

On 21 October 2026, Transparency4Safety will bring together scientists, medical professionals and legal experts from across Europe and beyond, alongside Members of the European Parliament, for a conference in Strasbourg at the Sofitel Grande Île.

Scientists will present and discuss their findings on mRNA medicines authorised for widespread prophylactic use, examining the implications for safety assessment and regulatory responsibility. Transparency4Safety’s call for action is clear: disclose the regulatory evidence in full, independently reassess the authorisations and suspend use until safe administration can be ensured.

Organised and funded by the Patriots for Europe Foundation, the conference will provide a forum for scientific exchange across disciplines and national borders. It will connect research findings with the responsibilities of those who manufacture, assess and authorise medicinal products, placing transparency and the protection of human health at the centre of the discussion.

The programme will address regulatory transparency, product quality and toxicology, residual DNA and SV40 sequence elements, and evidence emerging after authorisation. It will also look ahead to a renewed international Asilomar initiative, guided by scientific responsibility, precaution and informed consent.

The following contributions are scheduled:

10:00–10:10 — András László, MEP, Hungary

Opening Statement.

President of the Patriots for Europe Foundation; Member of the European Parliament, Fidesz.

10:15–10:25 — Gerald Hauser, MEP, Austria

Opening Statement.

Member of the European Parliament, FPÖ.

10:30–10:50 — Dr Silvia Behrendt, Austria

Transparency4Safety: Full Transparency, Independent Reassessment and Suspension Until Safe Administration Can Be Ensured.

10:55–11:15 — Jun Ueda, PhD, Japan

mRNA, saRNA and the Next Generation of Genetic Technologies.

11:30–11:50 — Dr Helmut Sterz, Germany

Was the Non-Clinical Safety Package Adequate for the Product and Its Mechanism?

11:55–12:15 — Prof Klaus Steger, Germany

Genetic Vaccines: Biological Mechanisms, Modified mRNA and Plasmid DNA.

12:20–12:40 — Prof Andreas Schnepf, Germany

LNPs, Product Characterisation and Pharmaceutical Quality.

12:45–13:05 — Maria Gutschi, PharmD, Canada

The Regulatory Facts: What Does the EMA Dossier Actually Show?

13:35–13:55 — Kevin McKernan, BSc (exclusive recorded contribution)

Residual and Fragmented DNA: What Regulatory Testing May Miss.

McKernan first identified SV40 sequences in BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine vials.

14:15–14:50 — Prof Klaus Steger, Germany, and Maria Gutschi, PharmD, Canada

Special Hearing on Residual DNA and SV40: Independent Reassessment Under Gene Therapy Standards.

14:55–15:15 — Dr Michael Mörz, Germany

What Human Pathology Can Reveal.

15:20–15:40 — Jonathan Gilthorpe, PhD, Sweden

From Product Quality to Population-Level Signals.

15:50–16:10 — Dr Franziska Meyer-Hesselbarth, Germany

When Safety Evidence Requires Regulatory Action.

16:15–16:35 — Wouter Aukema, the Netherlands

What Did the Pharmacovigilance System Know?

16:40–17:00 — Dr Silvia Behrendt, Austria

Prior Informed Consent: Scientific Responsibility and Precaution.

17:05–17:20 — Formal Proclamation of the Strasbourg Declaration 2026

Transparency, Independent Scientific Reassessment, Medicines Safety and Informed Consent.

We warmly invite everyone concerned with medicines safety, scientific independence and public accountability to join us.

Wednesday, 21 October 2026

Sofitel Grande Île, Strasbourg

10:00–17:30, followed by a cocktail reception

Advance registration is required through the Patriots for Europe Foundation.

Register here

For those unable to attend in person, video recordings will be made available after the conference. We will announce their release here on the Transparency4Safety Substack.

Please share this invitation with colleagues and others who may wish to participate.

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