Transparency4Safety: Stop & Re-Evaluate mRNA vaccines

Transparency4Safety: Stop & Re-Evaluate mRNA vaccines

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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
Oct 10

Jonathan Gilthorpe is an Endotoxin expert.

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Mario A Leblanc's avatar
Mario A Leblanc
Oct 10

Strasbourg is a beautiful city.

Strasbourg, France Evening Tour - 4K 60fps - with Captions - CHRISTMAS MARKETS  2:03:14

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=llOvsepGHZI

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