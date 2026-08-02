Transparency4Safety: Stop & Re-Evaluate mRNA vaccines

Transparency4Safety: Stop & Re-Evaluate mRNA vaccines

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manfred baatz's avatar
manfred baatz
5h

if EMA is not accountable for safety of drugs we would need another, a really democratic organisation for this in the EU

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