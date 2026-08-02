The German-based non-profit organisation Medical Professionals and Scientists for Health, Freedom and Democracy (Mediziner und Wissenschaftler für Gesundheit, Freiheit und Demokratie e.V., MWGFD) has been part of the Transparency4Safety Initiative (T4SI) since its launch in spring 2025 and is still awaiting the opening of its individual access-to-documents procedure under Regulation (EC) No. 1049/2001.

After Ms Emer Cooke, Executive Director of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), attempted to close the collective Transparency4Safety applications by issuing a “final response” to the Global Health Responsibility Agency (GHRA), MWGFD formally reactivated its pending application for access to documents and requested a meeting with the Agency.

Instead of engaging in a serious scientific discussion and making every effort to uphold the highest standards of drug safety and regulatory transparency, Ms Cooke replied on 29 June 2026 to the MWGFD and addressed the request for an in-person meeting under point 3 as follows:

“As already notified to GHRA, EMA will not discuss, in the context of said meeting, scientific matters regarding the concerned mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Further, the Agency will hold the meeting in person only, at its premises in Amsterdam, and it will not be livestreamed.”

The requested meeting nevertheless took place on 2 July 2026 at the EMA headquarters in Amsterdam, in a small and restricted setting, but produced no concrete outcome. Instead, the EMA reaffirmed its refusal to open the individual access-to-documents procedures, thereby continuing to disregard the transparency rights of the applicants. It also rejected the applicability of the overriding-public-interest exception under Article 4(2) of Regulation (EC) No. 1049/2001, as discussed here.

Regarding the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines, Ms Cooke further wrote under point 2 that

“...we would like to underscore that, to date, EMA has not seen any reliable scientific data demonstrating safety concerns capable of overturning the current positive risk-benefit balance for Comirnaty and Spikevax.” (emphasis added)

MWGFD replies to Emer Cooke with peer-reviewed evidence of harm

In response, MWGFD considered it mandatory to address this statement directly by submitted a detailed scientific letter, dated 23rd of July 2026, with an extensive bibliography of peer-reviewed publications, systematic reviews, meta-analyses, regulatory documents, pharmacovigilance data and selected pathological studies that provide substantial evidence of harm.

The purpose of this letter was to provide evidence that a substantial body of scientific evidence exists about harm to health associated with Comirnaty and Spikevax.

The bibliography begins by examining the claimed public-health benefits of the mRNA vaccination campaign and discusses publications questioning the assumptions and modelling underlying estimates of lives saved. It also addresses the design and limitations of the pivotal clinical trials, including issues such as premature unblinding, limited long-term follow-up and the absence of robust evidence for reductions in all-cause mortality.

A major section is devoted to all-cause mortality and excess mortality. It summarises studies analysing clinical-trial data, pharmacovigilance databases, national mortality statistics and health-insurance data from several countries. The bibliography also discusses publications reporting inconsistencies in mortality reporting during the original regulatory trials and analyses investigating possible temporal associations between vaccination campaigns and excess mortality in different populations.

The submission further reviews the literature on serious adverse events and adverse events of special interest (AESIs). The cited publications include studies on myocarditis and pericarditis, myocardial injury, thrombotic disorders, thrombocytopenia, cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, neurological disorders, retinal vascular occlusion, chronic fatigue syndromes, dysautonomia, psychiatric disorders and other conditions reported after vaccination. It also includes multinational cohort studies involving tens of millions of vaccinated individuals as well as systematic reviews and meta-analyses evaluating cardiovascular and neurological safety.

Further chapters address pregnancy, placental transfer and neonatal exposure, discussing studies reporting the detection of vaccine-related mRNA or spike protein in maternal blood, placental tissue, breast milk and umbilical cord blood, together with publications investigating possible associations with pregnancy and infant outcomes.

The bibliography also examines batch-dependent safety signals, citing studies reporting substantial differences in reported adverse events between different manufacturing batches of Comirnaty. According to MWGFD, these observations raise important questions regarding manufacturing consistency and product quality that warrant further regulatory investigation.

Another extensive section concerns pathological and immunological findings. The cited literature includes autopsy studies, histopathological investigations and mechanistic research describing myocarditis, encephalitis, vascular inflammation, thrombotic events, autoimmune phenomena and immune-mediated tissue injury. Particular attention is given to studies investigating immune responses directed against cells expressing vaccine-derived spike protein and the possible biological mechanisms underlying these observations.

A dedicated chapter addresses manufacturing quality and residual DNA contamination, one of the central concerns of the Transparency4Safety Initiative. The bibliography summarises publications reporting the detection of residual plasmid DNA in Comirnaty and Spikevax, discusses the presence of plasmid backbone sequences and, in the case of Comirnaty, SV40 regulatory sequences, and reviews the scientific debate concerning fragment size, biological activity and potential genomic integration. It further discusses the transition from PCR-derived DNA templates used during clinical development to plasmid-based commercial manufacturing, the encapsulation of residual DNA within lipid nanoparticles, and the implications of these findings in light of the EMA’s own regulatory assessment, the applicable ICH guidelines, WHO recommendations and the European Pharmacopoeia.

The submission also reviews evidence concerning the lipid nanoparticle delivery system itself, including biodistribution beyond the injection site, cellular uptake in multiple organs, inflammatory responses, complement activation, innate immune modulation and prolonged antigen expression. Additional references discuss the biological effects of nucleoside-modified mRNA on innate immunity, natural killer cell function and immune regulation.

Overall, MWGFD argues that the available scientific literature raises important questions in three interconnected areas: the systemic biodistribution and biological activity of the mRNA-LNP platform, manufacturing-related quality issues including residual plasmid DNA and analytical limitations, and the growing body of evidence concerning serious adverse events and excess mortality. MWGFD confronts EMA with the fact that the presented evidence cannot reasonably be characterised as an absence of “reliable scientific data”. This bibliography of course constitutes an overriding public interest in disclosure.

MWGFD therefore calls upon the EMA to review the submitted literature comprehensively, to engage in an open scientific dialogue with independent experts, and to reassess its current position in accordance with its legal obligation to safeguard public health and to ensure that regulatory decisions remain evidence-based and scientifically verifiable.

The letter is available in both english and German and the MWGFD’s news article here.

Please support the T$SI by joining and sending a request to EMA, as described here - without pressure across borders, EMA will not change!

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