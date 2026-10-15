Transparency4Safety: Stop & Re-Evaluate mRNA vaccines

Transparency4Safety: Stop & Re-Evaluate mRNA vaccines

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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
Oct 15

Pfizer's patented and preferred "adjuvant" in Comirnaty is Genotoxic Endotoxin Lipid A

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/endotoxin-causes-genotoxic-dna-strand

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Manfred Johann Schmuckerschlag's avatar
Manfred Johann Schmuckerschlag
Oct 16

... good news.

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A Total of Nine Million Pages of Pfizer and Moderna Files Finally Obtained—1,861 Days Following First Request

https://icandecide.org/press-release/nine-million-pages-pfizer-moderna-fda-files-obtained-phmpt/

October 15, 2026

„More than 5 years after asking FDA for the data it relied upon to license the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines, Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency (PHMPT) has been told by FDA that the last file has reportedly been released.“

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Eppur si muove !

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