Transparency4Safety’s new ‘Overriding Public Interest Report concerning the Adequacy of the Toxicological Safety Assessment of Comirnaty and Spikevax’, prepared by Dr Silvia Behrendt and Dr vet Helmut Sterz, former Chief Toxicologist of Pfizer, examines the quality of the toxicological studies submitted for authorisation, the studies omitted, and the regulatory decisions accepting those omissions.

The report demands a documented explanation of why investigations necessary to resolve identifiable toxicological hazards like cancer were not required, what evidence was accepted in their place, and who bears responsibility for those decisions. Its findings concern the protection afforded to people receiving products designed to deliver modified RNA into cells and induce protein expression.

For Comirnaty, EMA’s original assessment states: “No genotoxicity studies have been provided.” It also records the absence of carcinogenicity studies and dedicated safety-pharmacology investigations. The justification relied partly on expected properties of the RNA and lipids; the assessment of the novel lipid ALC-0159 additionally referred to low exposure, clearance and a two-dose regimen. Those assumptions require disclosure of their scientific basis and examination against subsequent repeated administration. (EMA, 2021, pp. 45, 50 and 55–56).

But, did EMA ever asked how to bear responsibility for vaccine induced cancers or other severe health conditions, including deaths?

The report identifies a further distinction with direct implications for the relevance of the animal studies: Comirnaty’s three pivotal toxicology studies used Process-1 drug product, whereas the commercial product was manufactured under Process 2. One study investigated the V8 RNA construct; two investigated V9, using the same identified finished-product lot. These studies lack comparability with Process 2 for the mass administration. EMA has to disclose how Process 2 was toxicologically assessed, including the changes in manufacturing, RNA composition and impurity profile.

For Spikevax, the product-specific repeated-dose study, 2308-123, lacked necropsy and organ histopathology. EMA acknowledged methodological limitations that would, in principle, make the study inadequate for the recommended repeated-dose assessment. It nevertheless accepted support from six GLP studies involving other mRNA products using the same lipid-nanoparticle technology. The scientific justification for treating those different RNA constructs and expressed proteins as sufficient substitutes requires independent examination. (EMA, 2021, pp. 48–49).

These findings concern plausible mechanisms of toxicity: tissue distribution and persistence, inflammatory responses to the delivery system, effects of the expressed protein, repeated exposure and manufacturing impurities. The report examines the investigations needed to characterise those mechanisms and the relevant methods already available within the gene-therapy framework. It also considers later studies and asks precisely which original uncertainties they resolve.

EMA’s as well the Commission’s mandate is to safeguard a high level of human-health protection. Article 168(1) TFEU establishes this obligation across Union policies and activities. For the T4SI, its practical expression requires rigorous, substance-specific investigation and the strongest scientifically justified safeguards for recipients. EMA must demonstrate how its acceptance of omitted investigations fulfilled that obligation. (Article 168 TFEU).

The precautionary principle is equally relevant. It permits protective measures where scientifically grounded uncertainty persists, without requiring authorities to wait until the reality and seriousness of harm become fully apparent. The report argues that the accepted omissions failed to give adequate effect to this preventive responsibility. Unresolved hazards required investigation, a reasoned assessment of uncertainty and proportionate protective action. (Court of Justice, Gowan, C‑77/09, 2010, paragraphs 73–76).

Responsibility must be established through the contemporaneous documents showing what each decision-maker knew, recommended and accepted.

The consequences concern people’s health. Myocarditis and pericarditis are recognised adverse reactions to these products. People who suffered adverse effects are entitled to a rigorous investigation of whether the relevant hazards were adequately examined, whether warning findings received sufficient follow-up, and whether stronger requirements could have prevented harm. Those questions demand access to the evidence and an independent assessment of preventability.

The OPIR therefore calls for full disclosure under Regulation 1049/2001, additional evidence from the manufacturers and an independent reassessment of each product. It also calls for an Article 20 review and suspension of the marketing authorisations pending resolution of material safety uncertainties and independent benefit–risk reassessment.

The overriding public interest lies in establishing whether the safeguards intended to protect recipients were properly applied, particularly if a high standard of health is the mandate of the EMA —and ensuring that unresolved safety issues of Comirnaty and Spikevax and other vaccines of the modRNA platform receive the investigation and protective action they require.

Read, share the report and join us! We invite toxicologists, clinicians, researchers, lawyers and anyone interested to file an access-to-documents request under the T4SI, as explained here.





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