The evidence presented in Strasbourg by high-level experts against mRNA vaccines against infectious diseases is clear: widespread prophylactic use cannot be justified in the face of the unresolved risks and thus Transparency4Safety calls for the suspension of the marketing authorisations until safe administration can be ensured.

On 21 October 2026, international scientists, physicians and legal experts gathered in Strasbourg at the invitation of the Patriots for Europe Foundation, in cooperation with Transparency4Safety. The conference, “Transparency4Safety – Protecting European Citizens”, was also our response to the meeting between EMA and the Global Health Responsibility Agency (GHRA) in Amsterdam on 2 July 2026 and its disappointing outcome, because EMA refused to apply the overriding public interest exception and to initiate the suspension of the marketing authorisations until safe administration can be ensured.

The Strasbourg Conference

The conference was opened by András László, President of the Patriots for Europe Foundation and Member of the European Parliament, and Gerald Hauser, Member of the European Parliament. They provided a forum in which the regulatory and scientific questions could be presented to an international audience. The full conference recording is available, and the German-language outlet Report24 is also publishing the presentations.

Background to the Strasbourg Conference: the EMA meeting of 2 July

EMA confined the Amsterdam meeting to access to documents and its transparency measures, as reported in detail here. Its summary of 6 August 2026, reference EMA/166033/2026, refers to more than 3,000 identified documents, their gradual publication and the protection of commercially confidential information. It states that the marketing authorisation dossiers had been thoroughly assessed. EMA would provide no separate response to the letter setting out specific points for clarification that GHRA had submitted before the meeting.

EMA refused to accept serious scientific concerns, and during the meeting, EMA officials further refused to apply or discuss the overriding public interest exception. They also refused to open individual access-to-documents procedures despite their legal obligation to do so.

Article 4(2) of Regulation (EC) No 1049/2001 expressly provides for disclosure where an overriding public interest exists.

For this reason, the Overriding Public Interest Reports submitted to EMA (including the chemistry professors’ report, the Residual DNA Report and the SV40 Report) set out the grounds for that interest through specific scientific safety concerns. The meeting summary contains no identifiable balancing of the overriding public interest raised at the meeting against the claimed commercial interests. Personal data must be protected in accordance with the rules applicable to them.

As long as mRNA vaccines are not safe, more overriding public interest reports and requests for access to documents will be filed.

The speakers and their contributions

The conference programme, published recording and reporting document the range of expertise brought together:

Jun Ueda, PhD, addressed mRNA and self-amplifying RNA, the experience in Japan and the call for reassessment under appropriate gene therapy safety standards.

Dr Helmut Sterz questioned the adequacy of the toxicological studies, particularly concerning reproduction, pregnancy and possible long-term harm.

Professor Klaus Steger explained cellular protein production, potential immunological mechanisms of harm and the significance of residual DNA in lipid-formulated products.

Professor Andreas Schnepf examined lipid nanoparticle characterisation and product specifications. He showed the substantial variation in intact mRNA content permitted within the specified limits.

Kevin McKernan contributed a recorded presentation on SV40 promoter/enhancer residual and fragmented DNA and the potential limitations of regulatory testing methods.

The videos of all other presenters will be made available soon:

Maria Gutschi, PharmD, analysed the regulatory dossiers, the change in manufacturing process and the evidence of comparability. Together with Klaus Steger, she addressed residual DNA and SV40 sequence elements.

Kevin McKernan contributed a recorded presentation on residual and fragmented DNA and the potential limitations of regulatory testing methods.

Dr Michael Mörz presented pathological findings and explained how tissue investigations can contribute to understanding possible harm following administration.

Jonathan Gilthorpe, PhD, presented analyses of batch-dependent observations and safety signals in population data.

Dr Franziska Meyer-Hesselbarth reported serious problems in the recording of suspected adverse reactions and their implications for regulatory action and the protection of those affected.

Wouter Aukema examined pharmacovigilance data and identified concerns about how the seriousness of reported events had been classified.

These contributions connect the properties of the products, their biological effects and events observed after authorisation. The competent authorities must examine those connections transparently.

Biological risks require an assessment based on the actual product

The safety of medicinal products acting through genetic information must be assessed against their actual properties. Klaus Steger explained the risk of antigen-producing cells becoming targets of the body’s immune response. He also questioned whether conventional residual DNA limits can be applied to DNA that may be protected by lipid nanoparticles and transported into cells. The distribution and duration of protein production, together with the consequences of potential impurities, require a coherent safety assessment.

Directive 2001/83/EC expressly excludes vaccines against infectious diseases from the legal category of gene therapy medicinal products. That exclusion answers no toxicological question. In particular, it does not establish that the risks of a mechanism relying on genetic information have been adequately investigated. Our call for gene therapy testing standards concerns the scientific adequacy of the assessment.

EMA must therefore disclose which studies address the proposed mechanisms of harm, how the test materials represent the product actually administered and which data support its conclusions. For residual DNA, this includes validated analytical methods, testing of the finished product and assessment of the sequences detected. According to Report24, a cell-culture experiment involving ovarian cancer cells was presented in Strasbourg, with findings suggesting integration of residual DNA. This does not establish integration or resulting harm in humans. It requires a scientifically reasoned assessment of its significance and appropriate further investigation.

EMA continues to consider Comirnaty’s benefit–risk balance positive. We call for a transparent examination of that assessment against the specific concerns raised and the complete regulatory data.

Pharmacovigilance must transparently record what happened to those who experienced adverse events

The problems described in pharmacovigilance were particularly disturbing. According to Report24’s conference report, Franziska Meyer-Hesselbarth described the case of a 15-year-old girl whose death following her second vaccination was reportedly entered as a fatal outcome in the European reporting system more than four years later. Wouter Aukema presented, among other examples, a report of an arterial rupture that had reportedly been classified as non-serious.

These accounts require a verifiable investigation into how the cases were handled. Delayed recording of deaths or incorrect classification of serious outcomes can impair the detection and assessment of safety signals. These records concern people whose experiences must be accurately reflected in regulatory assessments.

Reports of suspected adverse reactions alone do not establish causation. They must be assessed alongside clinical, epidemiological and experimental evidence, as EMA itself explains. We therefore call for an independent examination of data quality and the conclusions drawn from those data. Myocarditis and pericarditis are already recognised adverse reactions; the further signals presented must be investigated using appropriate methods.

Health protection applies in emergencies and in ordinary circumstances

Medicines safety is our first principle. Prophylactic administration to healthy people requires a particularly careful justification of the risks considered acceptable. The anticipated benefit must be weighed transparently against potential harm for the particular population and use concerned.

EU law requires a “high level of human health protection”. Article 168(1) TFEU and Article 35 of the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights establish this standard. Article 168(4)(c) TFEU provides for measures setting high standards of quality and safety for medicinal products.

Even a conditional marketing authorisation requires a positive benefit–risk balance under Article 4 of Regulation (EC) No 507/2006. In emergency situations, the law may permit incomplete data, but the public health benefit of immediate availability must outweigh the risk arising from the missing data. An emergency does not remove that requirement.

We demand that the protection of people take priority in all circumstances. Neither an “emergency” nor a “peacetime” mode justifies leaving substantiated safety concerns unanswered. In our view, continued widespread prophylactic use cannot be justified while the fundamental risks we have identified remain inadequately resolved.

Urgent call to EMA

We call on EMA to subject the evidence presented in Strasbourg and the reports submitted to a reasoned scientific and legal examination without delay:

Disclose the regulatory data needed for independent scrutiny. Decide on the individual requests and the overriding public interest invoked in each case. Disclosure must include the necessary methods, validation reports, raw batch data and regulatory assessments.

Engage publicly with the scientists. Organise a recorded scientific meeting with the responsible members of CHMP and PRAC and the necessary expertise in biological medicines and gene therapy mechanisms. Address each substantive concern with specific data.

Initiate an independent reassessment. Examine the toxicological and pharmaceutical questions alongside the clinical findings and the quality of the pharmacovigilance data. Publish the results, including the remaining uncertainties.

Take the necessary regulatory action. We call for a review under Article 20 of Regulation (EC) No 726/2004 and a recommendation to the European Commission to suspend the marketing authorisations concerned until safe administration can be ensured. The Commission must decide on the measures required.

The conference has made the evidence and concerns presented publicly accessible and asks the public to join the T4SI.

Please watch the presentations, share the recordings and support Transparency4Safety. Ask your elected representatives and competent authorities to address the findings. The commitment to the highest possible level of health protection must be demonstrated through verifiable decisions.

Recordings and documents

Full conference recording from the Patriots for Europe Foundation

Report24 conference report and access to individual presentations

Gerald Hauser’s opening address

Patriots for Europe Foundation event page

EMA, “Summary of the meeting between EMA and GHRA”, meeting of 2 July 2026, summary dated 6 August 2026, EMA/166033/2026, pages 1–2.

Regulation (EC) No 726/2004, particularly Article 20

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