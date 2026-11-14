Transparency4Safety: Stop & Re-Evaluate mRNA vaccines

Transparency4Safety: Stop & Re-Evaluate mRNA vaccines

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richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
7h

What everyone who volunteered to POTUS 45, POTUS 46 and POTUS 47 vaccines should read, is what was in that vaccine you had, because now your life could be on borrowed time, like Dolly Parton's one was: Pfizer 158,000 vaccines diseases - what of Moderna - which a European Court ruled the BionTech for Pfizer stole from Moderna - so both Pfizer & Moderna have vaccines diseases which are injected on volunteering and which will lead to turbo cancers later on in life, presumably. https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

Telling everyone in that Strasbourg Conference what was injected into them, passing out the printed out document to each person that they have been genetically modified and are now a "New Species" Trans Humans, with zero Human Rights according to US Supreme Court Law of 2013 with World Wide Applications - should cause some concern amongst all of them, I would have thought.

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