Transparency4Safety: Stop & Re-Evaluate mRNA vaccines

Transparency4Safety: Stop & Re-Evaluate mRNA vaccines

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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
Oct 12

More about SV40

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/yin-yang-1-requires-endotoxin-to

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Unjabbed Mick's avatar
Unjabbed Mick
Oct 13

....... and prosecutions of all Pfizer, Moderna, etc, executives who oversee mRNA poisons policies.

They should all be charged with pre-meditated mass-murder. The Death Sentence should apply, with public executions - If I had my way!

Unjabbed Mick (UK Patriot and destined o live longer that the jabbed muppets.)

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