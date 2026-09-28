Transparency4Safety: Stop & Re-Evaluate mRNA vaccines

Transparency4Safety: Stop & Re-Evaluate mRNA vaccines

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peter blatch's avatar
peter blatch
Sep 29

What about excess deaths? The majority of these people certainly did not die from a virus. No doubt they will keep blaming COVID regardless of excess deaths rising after the coerced mRNA injections were deployed. The Pfizer BNT162b2,,, 3.3.6 "Cumulative Analysis of Post-authorisation Adverse Event Reports" contains 9 pages of AESI`s. This report is disturbing in itself that there are so many serious harms it can cause. How many AESI`s must there be before one can conclude there is a link between these toxic concoctions and harm? The EMA deserves contempt.

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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
Oct 9

More about Official Medicines Control Laboratories (OMCL) Network giving Jab certificates of Analysis under the Official Control Authority Batch Release (OCABR).

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/israel-conspires-with-germany-to

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