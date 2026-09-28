The chemistry professors submitted the first Overriding Public Interest Report (OPIR) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in May 2026, as reported here. This included detailed evidence of concern regarding the safety of the mRNA products Comirnaty and Spikevax and therefore, specific requests for access-to-documents were filed.

The reason behind the OPIR is to provide the EMA with evidence about potential harm to human health. This actually activates the legal trigger for the application of the ‘overriding public interest’ clause that overrides any claims of commercial confidential information under Regulation 1049/01. However, EMA refuses to accept any documented evidence of harm as outlined in the OPIR, and thus refuses to unredact and further disclose the market authorisation dossier.

Their evidence and questions about the market authorisation dossier concerned issues about RNA integrity, residual DNA, lipid nanoparticles, analytical procedures, product specifications, toxicology and batch control. The purpose was independent scientific scrutiny of the evidence used during authorisation and subsequent regulatory oversight.



EMA answered on 30 July 2026. The response runs to eleven pages in which EMA refuses to accept the evidence of harm, and thus refuses to unredact and further disclose the market authorisation documents.

Much of EMA’s letter is devoted to the agency’s transparency record. EMA describes the documents already published due to the pressure by T4SI and refers to the continuing release of CTD material and the more than 3,000 documents identified after over 2,100 access requests were submitted through the Transparency Initiative - which increased in the last months and possibly stands now at almost 3.000 requesters.

Then the letter reaches the point that prompted the professors to send a sharp reply to Emer Cooke on 31st of August 2026.

EMA states:

“it is not permissible for EMA to disclose documents that may contain commercially confidential information and/or personal data.”

The professors had expressly relied on the overriding public interest in disclosure under Regulation 1049/2001. Their responsen argues that EMA dealt extensively with commercial confidentiality while leaving that central legal issue unanswered.

They write:

“a general institutional commitment to proactive transparency must not be confused with, or substituted for, the individual legal right of access to documents.”

And, more pointedly:

“Your response contains no identifiable balancing of those interests and no substantive assessment whatsoever of the overriding public interest invoked by us.”

This is now the core of the dispute. EMA points to a substantial and growing body of material already in the public domain and claims they found not reason why to apply the overriding public interest exemption. The professors are asking for specific documents and passages that remain withheld, because those are the parts they consider necessary for an independent assessment due to analysed safety issues.

EMA has also asked them to narrow the scope of their requests, establish priorities and submit the requests through the agency’s electronic form. This is an unlawful technique to delay the disclosure of documents, because the law does not prescribe to submit the request electronically.

EMA claims there is no reliable evidence of harm

On residual DNA, the agency says it has seen no reliable scientific evidence showing levels above the approved limits. It criticises some independent testing as unvalidated and states that measurements performed on the finished product may be affected by excipients. EMA then writes:

“EMA has not seen any reliable scientific data demonstrating safety concerns capable of overturning the current positive risk-benefit balance for Comirnaty and Spikevax.”

The professors return to the same point that motivated their request in the first place: the underlying evidence must be available if scientists outside the regulatory process are to examine those conclusions.

Their letter states:

“The purpose of disclosure is precisely to permit independent scientists to verify whether EMA’s regulatory conclusions, analytical methods, specifications, validation procedures and safety assumptions are scientifically sustainable.”

Residual-DNA testing offers a concrete example. Publicly released CTD material refers to several underlying qPCR validation and transfer reports, including VAL100146017, TM100010388, MVR-20-0007-qPCR, MVR-21-0006-V01-qPCR and RPT-140496. The professors requested EMA to unredact these documents or disclose further documents to be able to independently validated the methods applied.

That leaves a difficult situation. EMA continues to rely on the assessment it has made. Independent scientists are finding evidence of errors within the market dossier and consequently ask the EMA to reproduce, challenge or confirm that assessment.

Access to the evidence is therefore the issue itself.

EMA meeting behind closed doors

Another striking part of EMA’s response comes near the end.

Transparency4Safety had repeatedly sought direct scientific discussion with EMA and the experts responsible for the relevant assessments. A meeting eventually took place in Amsterdam on 2 July, as reported here.

EMA now confirms that the meeting dealt with transparency and document-access matters. Scientific questions concerning the mRNA/LNP products were excluded from the discussion. The Paul-Ehrlich-Institut was absent. So were representatives of EMA’s scientific committees and its Product Leads.

EMA then writes:

“at present, the Agency does not plan to schedule another meeting to discuss the claims raised in the context of the ‘Transparency4Safety’ Initiative.”

For the chemistry professors, this is difficult to reconcile with the nature of the questions they have submitted. Their letter concerns analytical methods, specifications, residual DNA, RNA integrity, lipid nanoparticles, toxicology and batch control. Yet the scientists have had no opportunity to discuss these issues with the EMA committees and experts responsible for the scientific assessment.

They have now renewed their request.

Their reply calls for a meeting involving the relevant scientific committees, rapporteurs, Product Leads and reference laboratories. It also asks EMA to place the evidence before CHMP, PRAC and, where relevant, CAT, and to bring the matter to the European Commission for consideration of an Article 20 procedure.

Evidence against EMA’s safety claim will be presented at the forthcoming T4SI Strasbourg conference

The debate will continue publicly on 21st of October 2026 in Strasbourg, where the T4SI will convene scientists and lawyers for a scientific and regulatory meeting devoted to the unresolved safety questions surrounding the mRNA authorisations. S

EMA, its scientific committees, rapporteurs, Product Leads and the relevant reference laboratories will be enabled to follow the presentations.

The professors write:

“On behalf of all undersigned, we expressly invite EMA, the relevant scientific committees, rapporteurs, Product Leads and competent reference laboratories to participate in the Strasbourg meeting.”

Further details on the programme, venue and participation will be announced shortly at this Substack.

The exchange has now produced eighteen pages of correspondence between EMA and the professors. The central request has survived every page of it: access to the regulatory evidence, a proper decision under the European access-to-documents rules, and a scientific discussion with the people responsible for the assessment.

If EMA and the responsible scientific committees refuse to engage with legitimate transparency requests and continue to shield crucial regulatory evidence behind claims of confidentiality, the responsibility shifts to society itself. Otherwise, the trust for drug safety fades.

Transparency is the foundation of trust. Without access to the documents of the market authorisation dossier, there can be no meaningful public scrutiny and no lasting confidence in the safety of medicines.

The next step is therefore clear: bringing the facts, the documents and the remaining questions to the public — and inviting everyone who cares about patient and drug safety to join the T4SI and to share reliable evidence of harm until drug safety is re-established .